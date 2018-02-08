Pirelli P Zero and McLaren Senna: A Shared Journey from Track to Road

Pirelli and McLaren have started a new chapter in their long-standing technical partnership, which will be one of the most challenging in history. Namely, Pirelli has developed tyres to guarantee the very highest performance levels on and off track for the new McLaren Senna, a special car with unique characteristics.

The new tyres that will equip the British hypercar are extreme versions of both the Pirelli P Zero Trofeo and P Zero tyres. The P Zero Trofeo tyre developed for the Senna, while conceived as a track tyre, can also be used for the road. In the same way, the P Zero tyre – by nature more of a road tyre – is additionally suitable for use on the track.

To come up with the best quality product, Pirelli’s engineers relied on an extensive shared history with McLaren – especially its tyre development for the P1 – and most importantly, lessons learned from motorsport.

All of these elements combined guarantees perfect balance and roadholding, with precise turn-in, impressive stability and maximum traction under all driving conditions, as well as reduced braking distances.



In particular, the innovative tyre design with its asymmetric profiles and sidewalls delivers optimal lateral grip and maximizes the interaction between front and rear axles.