Los Angeles, California, 29th August 2018 – It was clear at The Quail last Friday that Pirelli is not only chosen by the world’s leading automotive brands as original equipment, but by the key design studios in the United States as well. Gunther Werks, one of the top custom car builders in Southern California, revealed its latest creation – a 993 transformation featuring its Sport Touring package - at The Quail Motorsport Gathering last week. This sport touring vehicle proudly wears Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires in 295/30/18 and 335/30/18 size, guaranteeing the highest levels of drivability and grip.

The P Zero Corsa is designed for optimal performance on the road and track so drivers can get the full supercar experience. The P Zero Corsa features a more aggressive design with racing derived compounds, closely resembling the slick tires used in motorsport. This allows for extreme handling and the best possible levels of braking and traction.

Naturally these tires were the ‘perfect fit’ then for Gunther Werks, whose mission is to reengineer driver focused sports cars. Like Pirelli, Gunther Werks is dedicated to high-performance, bespoke automotive design and this is clear in its new iteration, which is a tribute to the naturally aspirated Porsches of 25 years ago.

This latest collaboration follows on from Gunther Werk’s prototype, which launched last year at The Quail. This ran on Pirelli’s P Zero Rosso tires: 245/35/18 and 315/30/18. An official launch party for the car was also held at Pirelli’s flagship P Zero World boutique in Santa Monica, California – further proof of the brands’ synergy when it comes to luxurious, tailor-made driving experiences.