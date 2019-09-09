For the fifth year running, Pirelli has sponsored Salon Privé at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire: one of the most exclusive events on the motoring calendar.

The Italian tyre brand took this opportunity to present one of its latest cyber technologies to the UK market: Track Adrenaline. This new digital system, which works via an app, has been designed specifically for those who like to put their supercars through their paces on the track.

Track Adrenaline is a new track day tool for track day users, gentleman drivers and driving schools, which analyses circuit driving, while also serving as a real time tyre pressure and temperature monitoring system. Track Adrenaline consists of an electronic box that can easily be fitted to a car, which is linked to the Track Adrenaline smartphone app and P Zero Trofeo R tyres with sensors inside.

The Track Adrenaline box is also equipped with a powerful GPS unit, which guarantees precise geolocation and definition of racing lines. It opens up brand new frontiers in track day technology, allowing drivers to get so much more out of their circuit sessions.

Pirelli’s Daniel Gainza, Chief Commercial Officer, Cyber said: “Track Adrenaline, as the name suggests, is a way for enthusiastic drivers to get the very best out of their experiences on track, using real time connected telemetry to paint an extremely accurate picture of car and driver dynamics, similar to the information used by racing drivers. Our latest cyber product is such a useful tool when it comes to finding out how to improve the driving experience and how to get the most from your tyres. It’s easy to utilise and adds another layer to the track day experience, helping to create better drivers.”

Pirelli also announced that its P Zero Experience is coming to the UK. This exclusive track-based event is far from a traditional track day though. Redefining at a stroke the entire concept of taking your car out on track, the P Zero Experience will take place at Silverstone in the summer of 2020, shortly before the British Grand Prix weekend. It follows the success of recent events at Mugello in Italy and Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi, as well the forthcoming date at Hockenheim in Germany.

P Zero Experience is a prestigious event designed to give supercar enthusiasts and collectors a true taste of the world of Pirelli. Offering five-star hospitality, partnerships with some of the world’s leading supercar manufacturers, assistance from Pirelli’s world-class engineers, and spine-tingling circuit action, it's the very best experience possible to have on a racing circuit. For that reason, Pirelli is proud to bring the event to the UK in association with Salon Privé, strengthening the partnership between the two brands.

Andrew Bagley, the co-founder of Salon Privé said: “We’re delighted that we’re extending our partnership with Pirelli next year. P Zero Experience in association with Salon Privé will bring a brand-new meaning to the whole concept of a track day. Just as Salon Privé redefines the idea of a motor show, the P Zero Experience will allow car owners to experience something that they have never enjoyed before at a racing circuit.”

About Salon Privé

Salon Privé is located in the stunning grounds of Blenheim Palace and guests of the event were also able to sample a selection of Italian delicacies courtesy of Pirelli, in the company’s exclusive lounge area. In these quintessentially English surroundings, there was a strong flavour of Italy.

As always at Salon Privé, there was a varied array of exquisite cars present, including a Bentley display, with the British manufacturer celebrating its 100th birthday this year. Salon Privé also featured 11 new car launches (five UK launches, five European launches and one world launch) in front of the world’s automotive and lifestyle press, representing the latest in cutting-edge electric technology. With Pirelli equipping more than 50% of prestige cars all over the world, many of the vehicles seen at Salon Privé ran on the Italian rubber: synonymous with performance, style, and luxury.



