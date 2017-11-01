Pirelli has unveiled the new Scorpion All Terrain Plus tyre to North American dealers and press at SEMA 2017, the world’s largest automotive specialty equipment show. The new Scorpion All Terrain Plus is an on and off-road all terrain tyre that delivers maximum performance in demanding conditions for pick-up trucks and SUVs.



“The new Scorpion™ All Terrain Plus reflects Pirelli’s continued commitment to offering tyres developed specifically for the North American Market,” said Ian Coke, Chief Technical Officer for Pirelli Tire North America. “This tyre combines our advanced compound and design technology with an aggressive appearance to provide light truck and SUV owners with a durable, high performing driving experience through a wide range of challenging on or off-road conditions.”

Sporting a new generation tread compound and aggressive design, the Scorpion All Terrain Plus tyre is a significant upgrade that replaces the previous Pirelli Scorpion ATR. The all new tyre tread pattern increases durability, traction and wear resistance; ultimately offering balanced performance in various on and off-road conditions.

The new Scorpion All Terrain Plus tyre is developed specifically for the North American replacement market, adding to the other “Plus” product lines in the Pirelli family: the Scorpion Zero All Season Plus, the Scorpion Verde™ All Season Plus, the P Zero™ All Season Plus, and Cinturato™ P7 All Season Plus. Pirelli’s Plus line tyres are products developed for replacement use, providing maximum driving pleasure and mileage warranty-backed long lasting performance.