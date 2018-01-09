Pirelli Tailors Its P Zero for the New BMW M5

The powerful all-new BMW M5 model fuses an elegant business sedan with a high-performance sports car. The innovative all-wheel drive system named M xDrive, and 600 hp engine equips the driver with incredible power, precision and agility. The BMW M5 comes equipped with specially engineered P Zero tyres from Pirelli to transfer these features to the road seamlessly.

The P Zero tyre is approved in the following dimensions:

Front axle: 275/35 ZR 20 (102Y) XL P Zero

Rear axle: 285/35 ZR 20 (105Y) XL P Zero

This P Zero variant was developed in close cooperation with the development and testing departments of Pirelli and BMW. The starting point of their collaboration was the new P Zero ultra-high performance tyre unveiled last spring.

In line with Pirelli's perfect-fit philosophy, a P Zero tyre version was specifically tailored for the BMW M5 to perfectly harmonize with this model’s chassis and features.

Pirelli engineers have modified the tyre’s tread pattern to optimize the noise level and adapt the P Zero’s performance to the BMW M5’s driving characteristics. The tyre compound contains special polymers developed by Pirelli for Formula 1, which have proven themselves in the premier class of motorsport. Therefore this P Zero provides the BMW M5 with high level grip and good performance in wet conditions. To ensure that the vehicle’s front and rear axles are balanced as well as possible, the engineers have used different layered constructions in the front and rear tyre carcasses. In addition, the P Zero tyre contours have been matched to the wheel rim and ultimately are designed to give the best tyre performance possible for the M5.