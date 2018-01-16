Pirelli to Equip the New Lamborghini Urus with Six Tyres

Pirelli will provide six tyres for the new Lamborghini Urus, its first Super SUV. The Pirelli tyre range will be offered in 21 to 23 inch sizes to best highlight the Urus’s different functionalities and driving experiences.

There are six different Pirelli tyre types in total, reflecting the multi-faceted soul of the world’s fastest SUV – driving on snow, gravel, sand, the road and racetrack. These tyres all combine functionality with a sporty drive.

The most important technical challenge Pirelli’s engineers overcame for the new Urus was creating a tyre that could cope with such contrasting demands, such as grip, snow traction, durability and laceration resistance in off-road driving. The result is a tyre that’s both extremely quick on track and versatile driving in snow or gravel without compromising on comfort, which is an important attribute for a SUV.

Pirelli’s development work concentrated on compound and tread pattern design, to offer maximum grip and flexibility for the vehicle’s various driving demands.

Through creating a more open tyre pattern by leaving out some tread blocks, for example, the tyre is able to guarantee perfect handling off-road on gravel, while offering excellent dry and wet handling to tackle more conventional surfaces in complete safety.

Through the specific performance offered by each Pirelli tyre product family, these tyres offer Urus drivers versatile use. Those who favor off-road driving can also rely on safe performance on roads or in snow/ rain conditions. Conversely, those who love the thrill of on-track performance will enjoy optimal car handling on wet and dry surfaces in an urban environment.