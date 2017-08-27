Adding to its diverse portfolio of international GT races and championships, Pirelli will exclusively supply tyres for the inaugural Suzuka 10 Hours Race, which takes place from August 23-26 next year at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan.

This race, featuring GT3 cars, will be the first-ever encounter between Japanese Super GT300 and international GT cars, all running on Pirelli P Zero tyres on one of the most exciting and demanding circuits in the world.

The Suzuka 10 Hours Race will become the Asian round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, which already visits legendary venues such as Bathurst in Australia and Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, as well as the United States and Malaysia.

This ground-breaking race will take over from the long-established Suzuka 1000 kilometers: the biggest GT race in Japan that regularly attracts crowds of 80,000 people. The race will be supported by all the top European car manufacturers as well as a contingent of Japanese manufacturers, with Honda, Nissan and Toyota expected to be represented.