Pirelli wins Gold Class Sustainability Award 2018

Pirelli has reached the top spot in its sector (Auto Components) in the 2018 Sustainability Yearbook of RobecoSAM, the company that draws up the Dow Jones Sustainability Index each year by analyzing the economic-financial, environmental and social performances of a company, which all combined determine its sustainability. Pirelli was awarded a score of 83 points compared with the sector’s average of 42.

Pirelli’s result is based on an assessment carried out by RobecoSAM in 2017, in which Pirelli participated on a volunteer basis because it was not listed on the stock exchange at the time and therefore could not be included in the index.

Of the 2,479 companies assessed globally across 60 industrial sectors, Pirelli was one of several Italian companies to win a 2018 Gold Class Sustainability Award, alongside CNH and Saipem. In RobecoSAM’s report, out of all of the sustainable companies assessed, 73 companies were given a Gold award, 78 a Silver award and 118 a Bronze award.

For more information visit: https://yearbook.robecosam.com/fileadmin/Files/Industries/Auto_Components.pdf