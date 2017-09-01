Pirelli's All Season Tyres

The European All Season market is continuously evolving: apart from being a fast growing segment, consumer’s needs are changing meaning they require better performance in all weather conditions, especially in the wet and on snow.

The New Cinturato All Season Plus

The new Cinturato All Season Plus has been developed following these new trends and overall performance has been improved with a particular focus on snow and wet, guaranteeing a safer drive.

Materials have been optimised to introduce the latest technological developments. Cinturato All Season Plus uses a new functionalised polymer based tread pattern compound that reacts with silica particles resulting in an enhanced stiffness stability over a wider temperature range (more flexible at low temperatures and stiffer at high temperatures). This new compound improves performance both in winter and summer conditions. In addition to that, a tailor made mixing process allows resins to be efficiently dispersed into the polymer matrix giving tangible snow performance advantages. In addition, some of the bestselling sizes are fitted with Seal Inside Technology for mobility after a puncture.

The New Scorpion Zero All Season

Pirelli introduces the new SCORPION ZERO All Season, an Ultra High Performance SUV All Season product developed for the premium and prestige segment. This new product comes as an answer to the market request for a new high performance all season product that could be fitted on the modern SUV.

The SUV market is evolving, with new SUVs on the market and consumers requiring as always higher performance. In order to fulfill the desired features, which include a strong focus on shortening the braking distance, the most prestigious car makers require the PERFECT FIT between tyre and car. To date, Pirelli has already received several homologations.