Points haul for Yokohama drivers in Belgian debuts

Yokohama’s two supported rally drivers put in impressive performances over the weekend in their debut appearances at the Motul Rally van Wervik, round 3 of the MSA Protyre Asphalt Championship, significantly boosting their title challenges.

After a difficult start to the event, team MiniSport driver Daniel Harper, powered his John Cooper Works Mini WRC to a hard-fought third place. Meanwhile, Jerseyman and former Next Big Step award winner Ed Fossey put in one of his best drives to date, claiming victory in the R2 class in his Peugeot 208 R2 and an impressive 39thplace overall.

Harper now sits in third place in the Championship on 55 points with Fossey tied in seventh place on 40 points.

Mark Evans, head of motorsport for Yokohama HPT said: “Our congratulations go to both Ed and Daniel for their strong performances. It’s an incredibly challenging rally which is quite different to anything they’ve entered before so they should both be very proud of their results.”

Both drivers will return to action in more familiar territory in the next round of the Championship as they head to Northern Ireland on 21 July for the Carryduff Forklift Down Rally.

For more details about the MSA Protyre Asphalt rally championship, visit www.asphaltrallying.comwhile you can find out more about Yokohama’s comprehensive range of competition and road car tyres at www.yokohama.co.uk.