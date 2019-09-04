Popular RONAL R62 wheel with a new shiny surface finish

The RONAL R62 design has until now been available only in a jet black-matt-diamond cut style with the option of customization by application of colored plastic finishes. Now this trendy wheel is available in a new surface finish.

Even when stationary, the slightly offset spoke elements lend the RONAL R62 a particularly dynamic effect. Now the wheel is available with the new shiny jet black surface finish for mid-range and top-of-the-range sporty vehicles such as the Audi A6, BMW 3 series, Mercedes GLC, Škoda Octavia, Ford Focus, Hyundai I 30 (N) and Peugeot 508. The sizes offered are 7.5x17, 7.5x18, 8.0x19 and 8.5x20 inches with selected mounting holes. It can be customized by applying colored design elements as well.

All the company’s RONAL and SPEEDLINE CORSE wheels are equipped with an ABE and the appropriate TPMS approvals.

For more information: www.ronal-wheels.com