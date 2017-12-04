Pothole plague has silver lining for workshops

Workshops and garages across the UK are perfectly placed to help motorists battle alloy wheel damage caused by hitting potholes.

Hitting the side of a pothole without having AlloyGators fitted can cause scrapes, scuffs and dents to alloy wheels resulting in expensive repair bills or even the need for replacements.

Normally the winter months are the worse for creating potholes due to freezing weather, snow and water. This is due to the water penetrating the surface of the road through cracks, then as the temperature plunges the water freezes, expands and causes the surface to rupture.

Although not all caused potholes, research carried out by AlloyGator and Micheldever Tyre and Auto Services, four out of every five cars on the UK’s roads may be being driven around with scuffs, scrapes and other unsightly damage to their alloy wheels.

AlloyGators – awarded 5 stars by AutoExpress in a product review – are available in a range of 15 colours, from discreet black and silver, through to funky orange, yellow and purple.

Workshops joining AlloyGator’s approved fitting network are supported with a comprehensive range of marketing resources, technical back-up and next day service. To find out more about joining the AlloyGator network, visit www.alloygator.com



