Power of WildCat XX to be harnessed by CST Behemoth

Textron has confirmed that its new Wildcat XX will roll out on CST Behemoth tyres. Designed in collaboration with racing legend Robby Gordon, theWildcat XX is a 1000 cc off-road racer packed with features that will conquer any rock, rut or ravine. To make the most of these levels of performance the Wildcat XX needed a tyre that can match its all round capabilities, which is why Textron turned to CST and its Behemoth.

The Behemoth is the newest addition to CST's impressive portfolio, with its characteristics perfectly complementing the Wildcat XX's extreme off-road nature and allowing drivers to unleash the full potential of this extreme machine. The tyre's aggressive tread pattern provides hard-hitting grip when

accelerating, with extended outside edges delivering high levels of control in ruts. Deep, ridged shoulder lugs and an 8-ply-rating give fantastic cornering performance, sidewall protection and durability; all adding up to

make the Behemoth a fantastic all-round tyre that can take on any trail in the woods or desert - and win!

Commenting on the unveiling of the Wildcat XX and Behemoth partnership, Channi Revell, marketing manager, CST Brand, said: "Textron make some of the best ATVs and UTVs around, so it's an honour to have been chosen as the OE partner for the Wildcat XX. The Behemoth is the newest addition to our

off-road tyre portfolio and has only recently been released to the market - so to secure such an exciting deal so soon after launch reinforces the fact we are producing excellent quality tyres that are able to deliver

extraordinary performance.

"The launch of the Textron Wildcat XX has raised the bar for off-road UTVs and we are delighted to be a part of that. We are excited for its launch in Q2, and for customers to experience the ultimate ride on CST tyres."

The Textron Wildcat XX on CST's Behemoth is available to buy now.