Power saver – sleep mode keeps stored TPMS sensors fresh

Soon motorists will be queuing up again at garages to change to winter tyres. And an increasing number of vehicles also require tyre pressure monitoring sensors. With universal products, such as the EZ-sensor®2.0 from Schrader, garages can ensure maximum flexibility as well as easier storage and logistics. As the number of parts required can never be forecast accurately and also decreases outside the peak season, longer storage of excess sensors is often unavoidable. But that is no problem with Schrader: “With the EZ-sensor® 2.0, there are no worries about expired codes or empty batteries,” Sven Müller, Sales Manager IAM Europe, explains.

The product is delivered as an empty blank and the current codes are written to it during installation. With regard to update options, this is a real advantage compared to configurable sensors or multi-protocol based sensors. “A storage period of 24 months is no problem at all regarding battery life. Even longer intervals are usually possible, as we know from our experience,” Sven Müller continues. “However, the battery life always also depends on the temperature in the storage area. Once the sensor is installed, the shipping mode is automatically deactivated through the programming process.”



The same energy saving concept is applied when the installed sensor is inactive for an extended period. If no movement or pressure loss is registered for longer than five minutes, it falls into a deep sleep. This pays off especially for the storage of summer or winter tyres and for vehicles with seasonal registration or other extended periods of non-use. Once the vehicle is moved again or the wheels are mounted on the car, the integrated Schrader shock sensors register the motion. This immediately wakes up the EZ-sensor® 2.0 again. Another option for reactivation is triggering with a TPMS tool. Overall, this energy saving process ensures that storage periods of up to two years and periods of non-use do not affect the service life of the sensors.





