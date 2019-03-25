New initiatives driving anticipation ahead of event

Pre-registration for Automechanika Birmingham 2019 is up 21% on the same time last year, thanks largely to the raft of new initiatives being unveiled.

A record number of motor factors and garages are due to descend upon the Midlands once again for the industry’s leading trade exhibition, taking place from 4 to 6 June at the NEC Birmingham.



This year’s event will see the launch of many new points of interest covering all aspects of the automotive industry, including: The Big UK Garage Event, Aftermarket Innovation Showcase, Commercial Vehicle Showcase, Garage Equipment Showcase and, Hosted Garage Programme, all designed to deliver an enhanced visitor experience.



Big UK Garage Event



The Big UK Garage Event offers garages free parking, free breakfast on arrival and ‘Happy Hour’, where technicians can grab a free drink every lunch time.

Other exciting developments this year for garages include CPD accredited training and demos from the industry’s top speakers including Frank Massey, Andy Crook and James Dillon, the Training & Skills Village and the returning Workshop Training Hub. Exhibitors will also be providing a raft of exclusive show offers and giveaways for garages at this year’s event.



Hosted Garage Programme



Motor factors that bring their garage customers to Automechanika Birmingham 2019 will benefit from an exclusive VIP area, enjoy fast track access into the event and support with their travel arrangements.

Innovation Innovation will be the leading theme for the 2019 event. Following extensive Automechanika research, “new technology and innovation” were key reasons to attend the event for independent garages, motor factors, retailers and bodyshops and so Automechanika is looking to build on this by highlighting all innovation from within the automotive industry.



Other new initiatives for Automechanika Birmingham 2019 include: Bodyshop Demo Hub, Aftermarket Power Network, Automechanika Garage of the Year Awards and Future Mobility & Innovation Hub in association with Department of International Trade.

Jack Halliday, Event Director, said: “We’ve seen an increase in anticipation from visitors and exhibitors for this year’s event and the excitement is building. Automechanika Birmingham is a must visit for anybody working in the automotive industry and this year’s event is going to be the most engaging yet, cementing Automechanika Birmingham’s position as the meeting place for the UK’s automotive industry.”

Major aftermarket names committed to the 2019 event include: Schaeffler, ZF, DENSO, MAHLE Aftermarket, Delphi Technologies, Valeo, Bosch, Hella, Bilstein Group, MANN + HUMMEL, NGK, Yuasa, Apec Braking Ltd, BM Catalysts, Draper Tools, GROUPAUTO, Launch Tech UK, Liqui Moly, MAM Software, Marathon Warehouse Distribution, Morris Lubricants, OESSA, Texa UK and Total UK.

Registration is now open and visitors can now book their free ticket here: https://automechanika-birmingham-2019.reg.buzz

