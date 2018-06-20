Premitra HP5 proves a hit on Summer roads

Since its launch in August 2016, the Maxxis Premitra HP5 tyre has been welcomed by dealers and motorists as a high quality, performance-focused offering for the UK summer tyre market. It was the first of a new generation of Maxxis' tyres that challenged the status quo, achieving all the performance of premium brand alternatives, but at a much lower cost.

Delivering excellent wet and dry grip due to its full silica tread compound, as well as high driving stability in corners, the Premitra HP5 offers optimum mileage performance in Summer temperatures. Rolling resistance is improved through its multiple variable pitch tread pattern and groove design; while efficient handling and stability is achieved at high speed due to the central ribs. Enhanced water dispersal and aquaplaning resistance are also a key feature of the tyre.

Commenting on how the Premitra HP5 enhances the brand’s offering, Maxxis UK managing director, Derek McMartin said: “We invest heavily in research and development and the Premitra HP5 demonstrates how that is paying off; offering the performance of premium brand alternatives without putting a strain on consumers' wallets. Additionally, the new tyre continues a long held Maxxis tradition of providing excellent margin opportunities for dealers.

“Whilst we offer an extensive range of warmer weather tyres, the world leading technology and design of the Premitra HP5 elevates our offering to a whole new level, making it the primary tyre for British drivers this summer.”

With temperatures gradually increasing, now is the time to switch from winter to summer tyres. For more information on the Premitra HP5 and Maxxis, dealers can contact their local Stapletons’ representative, or to register interest in becoming a stockist, visit:https://www.maxxis.co.uk/contact-us/become-a-maxxis-stockist