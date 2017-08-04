The latest 'Selling Way' Data supplied to TTN by Encircle Marketing, shows the collective unnamed Budget sector (those brands Assistant’s fail to give the appropriate brand name of) still curry the most favour with Garages up and down the UK.

Over the last 2 months (June and July), Encircle conducted almost 9,000 mystery shopping phone calls. Each call is based upon carefully selected scenarios (budget to spend/ reason for the call) with Encircle setting quotas to ensure the sample of garages that they call is a representative sample of the UK Tyre Market.

Analysis from their calls garner the usual telephone technique data as well as providing insightful information as to what brands are being offered at the coal face.

The data we looked at, was a ‘Total Market’ View, given this, Encircle were keen to point out that the Retailers with the bigger network mass, would contribute a bigger share of the data, compared to a local independent for example.

We looked at 2 key charts, recommendations in the last 2 months and then a trend of recommendations for the top 12 brands cited, to examine movements since January 2016 (and through to July ’17).

Looking at the most recent data then, and overall brands recommended in the market, 14.2% were a none-assigned Budget. Encircle track over 65 brands and given this, it shows the vast amount of different brands that are offered to a potential Customer. The most recommended named brand (between June and July) was Bridgestone at 8.6% and in fact the top five places are all taken up by a Premium Brand.

Goodyear is 2nd at 8.0%, Pirelli 3rd at 7.7%, Continental 4th at 7.0% and Michelin at 5th at 6.5%.

The next 3 places are then occupied by Avon at 5.8%, Hankook at 4.5% and Firestone at 4.4%.

Excluding the Budget figure and looking purely at those brands listed and then adding in Dunlop (next placed) at 4.0% and Arrowspeed at 2.1%, the collective 10 (excluding Budget) account for 58.6% of all brands recommended in the period.

Analysis the data overtime, from January 2016, shows from Q3 2016 and through this year, Budgets have gained in popularity. At the same time. Bridgestone has seen consistent gains month on month. Likewise Continental, Goodyear and Pirelli, all saw gains over the same period.

Only brand to see a downward trajectory was Arrowspeed who has seen almost a halving of its overall recommendation since January 2016.