Prepare for EURO 6 now and profit later

Euro Car Parts is advising repairers that carry out MOT testing to invest in new emissions analysers, to ensure they comply with changing legislation. Investment in a new machine now will enable repairers to reap the rewards when the latest emissions standards are introduced in May 2018.

The requirement will take effect from 20th May 2018 and, while many MOT stations can update their existing analysers to meet EURO 6 requirements, it won’t necessarily put them in the best position. The cost of an upgrade could instead be put towards a new analyser, with a peace of mind warranty and service plan.



To help repairers meet the latest requirements and invest in their business, Euro Car Parts is offering a five-year peace of mind package on emissions analysers from Premier Diagnostics, Crypton, Bosch and Tecalemit. Repairers purchasing the machines from new also benefit from critical DVSA software updates (where applicable), ongoing calibrations and a five-year warranty included in the package price.

Speaking about the upcoming regulation change, Bill Stimson, technical sales director at Euro Car Parts, said: “As the Government cracks down on emissions, we would recommend buying the most accurate emissions analyser you can afford as EURO regulations will continue to tighten. An upfront purchase now gives repairers longer to earn money from the equipment, preparing them for changes ahead.”

For more information on Euro Car Parts’ range of emission analysers, visit the Omnipart website or call the Workshop Solutions team. Alternatively, contact your local branch.