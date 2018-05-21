PRESSURE BUILDS AHEAD OF PCL PRODUCT LAUNCHES AT AUTOMECHANIKA

Pneumatic Components (PCL), the worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of pneumatic and tyre inflation systems, is exhibiting at Automechanika Birmingham (5 – 7 June 2018) where it will showcase PCL’s tyre inflation and compressed air products alongside the TECALEMIT range of garage equipment.

Sheffield-based PCL is launching two new products under its PCL brand – the N72 Mobile Nitrogen Cart and the QUBE Series 2 – to the UK market at the leading automotive aftermarket event. While for the TECALEMIT brand, the focus will be on the new mobile workshop ranges for fuel, oil and diesel emission fluid/Ad-Blue® with the TankQuick, and the new Lubetronic and BlueMobil, as well as a range of new pumps, nozzles and other equipment for garage workshops.

PCL is also encouraging Automechanika delegates to ‘Experience 80 Years of PCL Magic’, by visiting the stand as Sheffield-based close-up magician Tom Wright will be on hand performing astonishing illusions on the Wednesday evening and all-day Thursday.

The brand new N72 Mobile Nitrogen Generation and Inflation Cart is 100 per cent ‘Made in Sheffield’ and combines the latest in high performance digital inflation technology with the cost-effective delivery of nitrogen. Capable of effective performance in the most demanding environments, it features the world’s leading pressure controller for calibrated accuracy. The N72 is smaller and lighter than other nitrogen inflation systems and has been designed with maximum mobility and flexibility in mind, with battery operation available and four-wheel manoeuvrability. It also comes with a 5-year nitrogen filter warranty offering peace of mind for investment.

The new version of PCL’s simple plug and play pre-set electronic inflator, the ACCURA QUBE Series 2, comes with enhanced performance and ‘human touch’ recognition. It is ideal for garages, dealerships, car hire, roadside assistance fleets and MOT centres; where basic inflation and deflation with repeatable accuracy and ease of use are essential.

The QUBE Series 2 is the next level up from a digital handheld and features the option to have a four-button extension module that is configurable to customer requirements, or a communication module, which enables Bluetooth and wireless connectivity to a handheld or other digital device.

The ACCURA® MK4 Digital Tyre Inflator is the world-leading, premium indoor and outdoor electronic tyre inflator, combining the robustness of a mechanical gauge with the simplicity of digital. With a backlit screen, it can be used in poorly-lit areas, and is suitable for cars and trucks, with inflation up to 250psi. It has been innovatively-designed to achieve maximum usability, accuracy and highly cost-effective inflation.

The AIRFORCE® MK4 Tyre Inflator is a robust and environmentally tolerant analogue inflator which has been the industry standard in many garages, petrol forecourts and tyre depots for over 25 years. The latest version further enhances this product’s reputation as the most robust and long-lasting mechanical gauge available today.

As the worldwide market-leader for tyre inflation and garage equipment, PCL also offers a wide variety of air tools, air accessories, tyre care and hose products. At the show, PCL will launch its new retractable hose reel, which is robust and extremely easy to use and has been designed specifically for the workshop environment.