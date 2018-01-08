Reviewing the Sell-Out Price positions across a number of permutations, reveals that prices were generally up in 2017 but still someway off a full recovery from the January 2015 figures reported.



Data supplied to TTN by Encircle Marketing, took a global view across the “Traditional” sector of the market (telephone based pricing) and then compared trends by;

Channel

Rim Size

Speed Rating

Vehicle Type

Brand Segment (Premium, Mid-Range and Budget)

Encircle “conduct” approx. 4,000 mystery shopping based phone calls per month. These calls are made across 64 key sizes with proportions/ quotas set by POS and Channel to ensure comparable month on month and POS to POS price interrogation is possible. As reported previously, 2017 saw price increases across a number of sectors, largely led by a weaker Pound or Manufacturer led uplifts.

Regional Independents, show a similar trend; £70.25 to £63.27 (Jan ’15 to May ’16), then £63.75 (Jan ’17) and finally £65.80. This being a growth of 3.22% on the year and a drop of 6.33% over the entire period.

The Fast Fits show a similar initial trend (Jan ’15 to May ’16) but then post this, haven’t seen their collective “recoveries” as intensive promotional and pricing activity appears to have kept a brake on the increases seen.



Fast Fits in January 2015 were at £82.60 and dropped to £74.41 in May ’16. In January 2017 however, their average sell-out was at £73.19 and by December a modestly increased £75.70. This represents growth in 2017 of 3.43% and a gap to January 2015 8.35%.

If we filter purely on the “Premium” brands sold-out, then the trends are as follows: -

Taking a look by Brand Segment, shows that, for the Manufacturers, 2017 was still a “difficult” year and comparing further back to 2015 how far prices have really fallen.

By Premiums, 2017 saw growth of 2.97% December versus January though a gap of 5.99% on where it was in January 2015. The Budget sector interesting saw the biggest % gains in 2017. (named (i.e. name of brand given) and unnamed (when it’s not)). Budget grew by, as an average of the 2 by 4.74% but is down as (as an average of the 2) by 7.8% from January 2015. Mid-Range is the sector that is yet to see any form of recovery. 2017 was up by 0.07% and contrasts its position in December ’17 to January ’15 as a reduction of 9.45% (£68.10 versus £75.21).

Whether 2018 is the Year for Mid-Range, remains to be seen.