Pro-Align and TEXA join forces to solve workshops’ ADAS challenges

Leading automotive aftermarket companies Pro-Align and TEXA have joined forces to help workshops overcome one of the biggest challenges they currently face, resetting Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

With most new vehicles now coming equipped with a host of ADAS, it’s essential that these are serviced and calibrated correctly for them to deliver their intended safety benefit. In many instances, this requires the calibration and reset to be completed in conjunction with a full four wheel alignment check so that vehicle’s radars, cameras and other sensors are aligned with the vehicle’s thrust line.

As many OEMs have different hardware and software requirements for calibrating and resetting the ADAS on their vehicles, Pro-Align has teamed up with TEXA to offer the company’s electronic diagnosis and ADAS calibration service solutions. Additionally, the companies are hosting a series of free technical workshops at Pro-Align’s Northamptonshire headquarters to help technicians better understand the ADAS reset and calibration process.

“Wheel alignment has always been important to the correct functioning of a vehicle but with the latest advanced driver assistance systems, this is perhaps now more important than ever before,” explains Paul Beaurain, managing director, Pro-Align. “TEXA are one of the leaders in their field and share a similar approach to Pro-Align by providing workshop customers with the very best tools available and giving them first-rate backup, so this is a natural partnership which I’m sure will be a great benefit to our customers.”

“TEXA is pleased to welcome Pro-Align to its distribution network, where they are ideally placed to offer a complete service to OE and professional workshops facing the challenges of repairing newer vehicles fitted with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems,” comments Dave Gordon, OE and National Accounts Sales Manager, TEXA.