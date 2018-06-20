Pro-Align launches revolutionary aftersales commitment

With a growing number of workshops becoming increasingly reliant on their Hunter wheel servicing equipment for profit maximisation, equipment supplier Pro-Align has launched a new, industry leading aftersales response commitment.

Under the new initiative, Hunter-equipped workshops with a valid service agreement can expect to receive an onsite visit from a service engineer within two days of reporting an issue. For customers where a visit cannot be completed within the agreed time frame, no charge will be made for the resulting repair.

“With their massive potential to improve customer service levels and increase revenues, many workshops are now reliant on their Hunter equipment,” explains Nigel Jacob, aftersales manager, Pro-Align. “As such an important element of their business success, we wanted to give workshops the peace of mind that in the unlikely event of any equipment downtime, they can be assured of a speedy response from us.”

The new scheme underlines Pro-Align’s commitment to supplying high-quality equipment that is supported with a first-class aftersales service. Indeed, analysis of the company’s service response times in 2018 reveals that 98 per cent of customers already receive a rapid 48-hour onsite response from a fully trained service engineer.

“We’ve invested significant sums recently in growing our team, training our staff and implementing new systems designed to improve operational efficiency and effectiveness,” adds Jacob. “The result is that we’re able to launch a host of new initiatives such as the two day guarantee, giving our customers an even better experience and service.” For more details about Pro-Align’s new service guarantee and aftersales support, visit www.pro-align.co.uk/proalignservices.