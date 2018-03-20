Pro-Align recognised at prestigious motor industry awards

Kathryn Beaurain, marketing director of wheel servicing equipment specialist Pro-Align, has been recognised by the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) for her ongoing support of the IMI Skill Auto competitions.



Receiving one of just five awards presented at the IMI’s Annual Dinner, Kathryn received the award for her Contribution to the Work of the IMI, having supported the industry’s Skill Auto competitions for the last six years.

After the presentation of the award from Prince Michael of Kent, Steve Nash, CEO of IMI said, “Kathryn and Pro-Align have been outstanding in their support for the IMI Skill Auto competitions and the wider IMI values of raising skills and knowledge within our industry.”





Commenting on the award, Kathryn Beaurain said, “I’m extremely honoured to receive this award. We firmly believe in helping the next generation of technicians and workshop business leaders understand and learn the importance of delivering the highest standard of wheel alignment and wheel servicing.”

“With no set national servicing standard, we believe it’s down to us to lead by example, provide proper advice, help businesses develop their strategy and encourage education and training. This amazing award reflects this commitment which we will continue working closely with the IMI to teach and instil in technicians of the future.”

To find out more about Pro-Align’s wheel alignment training courses, visit www.pro-align.co.uk.