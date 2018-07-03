Pro-Align’s largest training delegation heads West

20 members of staff from wheel servicing equipment specialist Pro-Align, recently headed to Hunter’s head office in St Louis, Missouri, for an intensive week of product and service training.

Reflecting the growing size of the business, the delegation was the largest ever to have been sent by Pro-Align, with the majority of the group visiting Hunter for the very first time.

“Hunter’s team in America has a wealth of knowledge covering not only their own equipment but also the latest technologies from vehicle manufacturers around the world that they work closely with,” explains Paul Beaurain, managing director, Pro-Align. “By investing in our staff and sending them on these training trips, it gives them an important opportunity to immerse themselves in the very latest developments and fully understand everything about Hunter and its products, which ultimately benefits our workshop customers here in the UK and Ireland.”

Delegates on the six day trip came from a range of departments within Pro-Align including aftersales and installation engineers, sales team and senior management. In addition to a tour of the 162,000 sq ft Hunter complex in St Louis, the team also received training on new products, equipment installation and servicing as well as customer service improvements.

“We’re incredibly proud of the enviable reputation we’ve developed for delivering fantastic customer service,” adds Beaurain. “However, we’re committed to improving this even further and ongoing training and development of our staff remains a cornerstone of this pledge.”

In addition to the daily benefits that workshops throughout the UK and Ireland receive indirectly from this training, technicians can also improve their wheel alignment skills and knowledge by attending Pro-Align’s IMI certified wheel alignment course. For more details on these, visit www.pro-align.co.uk/courses