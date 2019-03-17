Nokian Tyres has made significant progress on its first North American production plant and remains on schedule to begin commercial tyre production in the new manufacturing facility in 2020.

The exteriors of the factory’s mixing tower and production building are largely complete, and workers are currently installing state-of-the-art manufacturing technology inside the Dayton facility. The level of automation will make it one of the most advanced tyre production facilities in the world.

“We’re pleased with the progress we’ve made and continue working to complete construction on schedule,” said Nokian Tyres Facility Design and Construction Manager David Korda. “It is a privilege to collaborate with so many skilled partners on this project.”

The $360 million, 830,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will serve customers across the United States and Canada while doubling down on Nokian Tyres’ commitment to safe, sustainable products and processes. Approximately 200 workers are on the construction site each day building the company’s first North American production factory and bolstering the local economy in the process.

The Dayton Factory will fuel the company’s quest to double North American sales by 2023. It will specialize in producing North American-specific car and light truck all-season tyres. The facility will also increase the company’s production and warehouse capacity, allowing it to meet increasing demand in the North American market. In addition to making four million tyres each year, Nokian Tyres will also be able to store as many as 600,000 tyres at an onsite distribution facility.

In February 2019, the company launched the first phase of hiring for the Dayton Factory. It aims to hire approximately 50 workers in early 2019 and as many as 150 employees by the end of the year. Team members will receive intensive training at the new factory and at Nokian Tyres’ European production facilities.

The Dayton Factory, which complements Nokian Tyres’ existing production capabilities in Russia and Finland, will enable Nokian Tyres to grow its global presence. The expanded production volume will allow each of the company’s global tyre plants to tailor production to the needs of its target markets, resulting in an enhanced product mix and even stronger service to customers.

Learn more about the factory at NokianTyres.com/DaytonFactory.