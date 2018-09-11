Norwich-based automotive recruitment specialist Progress Recruitment Solutions (UK) Ltd has launched new skills training aimed at both sales and aftersales professionals.

Aimed at increasing sales and improving profits, the six courses include ‘Excellence In Aftersales’, ‘Finance and Insurance IMI Accreditation’ and ‘IMI Quality Assured Vehicle Management’.

Progress Recruitment have partnered with Happy Workplaces, an associate company of Get the Edge training, to deliver the courses which are held frequently, running from single day sessions to three day retreats. Get the Edge has 20 years of experience in professional development of individuals and teams, working with several vehicle manufacturers as an IMI Approved Centre of Excellence.

“We found from speaking to clients that vehicle manufacturer training didn’t always take into consideration the specific individual circumstances or needs of different teams and businesses,” said Laura Rycroft, Managing Director of Progress Recruitment. “The variety of high quality courses will also appeal to businesses not under the umbrella of a manufacturer enforcing their compulsory training obligations.”

Progress Recruitment claim many such businesses simply don’t offer or even have access to suitable training, despite the proven business benefits of investing in staff development.

“The aim is to give all of our clients including service workshops and independent used car dealers access to manufacturer level training that suits their needs,” said Laura.

The courses aim to stimulate managers and leaders into finding a fresh perspective on business challenges, encouraging them to draw upon their individual strengths and capabilities to deliver sustainable improved performance.

To find out more information please visit https://www.progressrecruitment.co.uk/sales-management-training.