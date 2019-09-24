Prometeon Tyre Group has signed a partnership agreement with GreenRoad, a leading provider of fleet drivers’ safety, and performance solutions to maximize their operational efficiency.

The new agreement will enable Prometeon to enrich its PRO-Services fleet services portfolio, through theaddition of “PRO Drive”, the new solution based on GreenRoad Know-how and expertise in the fleet management and Telematics sector.

PRO Drive will help fleets improve their drivers’ behavior, resulting in significant savings in fuel consumption, reduction in incident rate leading to a new level of efficiency in TCO (Total Cost of Ownership).

Prometeon will roll out PRO Drive progressively in Europe early 2020 and then will deploy it in stages worldwide.

Commenting on the agreement, Alain Versace, Prometeon’s Head of Global Truck Services & Trade Marketing, said: “This partnership with GreenRoad allows us to offer its leading fleet performance management solution to our customers throughout the world. This is a further confirmation of Prometeon’s commitment to support its customers with cutting-edge technology applied to their daily business”.

David Ripstein, CEO of GreenRoad Technologies, added: “This agreement is in line with GreenRoad’s strategy ofpenetrating into new markets via strategic partners. There is a strong synergy between the technologies of our two companies, and we are proud to work together to bring value to Prometeon’s customers.”