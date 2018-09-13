Prosol UK move to new premises

Due to a significant increase in sales and product ranges stocked, Prosol UK, the country's leading supplier of MOT and Service workshop supplies have relocated to new premises. Although the new address is only next door the move has increased their warehouse and sales office capacity by over 50% and enabled the building to be tailor-made for its e-commerce and mail order activities. Andy Coulton, Prosol UK's founder and M.D. said, "Having the benefit of starting with a blank sheet of paper and with our 28 years of experience in this field has enabled us to create an ultra-efficient workspace which translates into competitive pricing and superb service for all our customers". He went on to say, "And by embracing the latest technologies for workplace comfort and communications ensures we are well placed to serve the Motor Trade for years to come". Assisted by Ian Stark, Prosol UK's Special Projects Manager, the move has been completed with minimal disruption and maximum operational benefits. As Sales Manager, Mark Gilbert said "We are really proud of our new premises and the extra capacity has allowed us to further develop our product ranges for some of the nations biggest multiple site operators and independent workshops, we would welcome any customers to visit our new facilities here in Sheffield".