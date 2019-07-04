Protyre charity bike ride raises thousands for Air Ambulance

A team of cyclists from Protyre has helped raise £22,000 for charity after receiving a confidence-boosting message from Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas.

The 23 colleagues from Protyre – one of the UK’s largest tyre retailers – pedalled their way from London to Paris in just three days to raise the money for The Great North Air Ambulance.

Before they departed from Downing Street last month, the team were thrilled to receive a message of good luck from two-time Olympic gold medallist and 2018 Tour de France winner, Geraint Thomas OBE!

In the video message, sent from the Team Ineos cyclist’s camp in Switzerland, Geraint said: “Just wanted to say a huge ‘good luck’ for your ride from London to Paris, hope you have fun and good luck. Enjoy!”

Simon Hiorns, Protyre retail director and part of the charity bike ride team, said: “We set off as 23 intrepid cyclists and finished as a team of fulfilled fundraisers, proud of our achievements in raising thousands for such a worthwhile cause.

“We trained really hard for this charity challenge but to receive a good luck message from Geraint gave us a huge boost. He’s a legend in the world of cycling, so it was very inspiring to receive a good luck message from him. It certainly helped to motivate us when the going got tough.

““It was a fantastic team effort from everyone involved and fully in tune with the team ethos that runs through everything we do here at Protyre.

“We’re thrilled to have raised so much for The Great North Air Ambulance. It’s a great feeling to know we have played our part in generating funds that will contribute towards the great work the charity is involved with.’

Protyre are the UK’s fastest growing supplier and fitter of tyres and automotive services, fitting over 2 million tyres each year through 150 fast fit garages.