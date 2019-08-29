Putting Sheffield on the Map

The Wheel Specialist will be expanding into Sheffield by the end of 2019 and their latest franchisee, Stefan Thomas, will be at the helm.

Stefan joined the network recently after moving over from a successful 7 years with Snap-On tools.

After experiencing first hand the services offered by The Wheel Specialist when getting his TVR wheels refurbished several years ago, Stefan was “blown away” by the results he saw. And when it came to a new consideration of direction in his business life, he soon jumped into exploring franchise opportunities with The Wheel Specialist.

“One of the things that attracted me to Snap-On is also what has bought me over to join The Wheel Specialist” remarked Stefan. “I like the prestige that goes with it, I love that. Image and brand is just so important in business, and what I like about The Wheel Specialist is that they are there in the product, brand, image, quality, etc. that they offer and I really like that”.

The Wheel Specialist are a franchise business with multiple sites throughout the UK. They have over 35 years’ experience in the field of Alloy Wheel Refurbishment and Customisation and operate from fixed premises. They are the No.1 Alloy Wheel Refurbishment business in the UK and are the only such company to provide a Full wheel refurbishment process from fixed premises.



