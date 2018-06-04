Quality and Performance of the Retreads Convince

KRAIBURG Austria presents three designs for traction, trailer and bus at The Tire Cologne; including the Dream Team K718 and K818Cologne, 1stof June

2018– A symbol for the high performance of retreads – this was the goal behind KRAIBURG Austria’s presentation at the first Tire Cologne. And the 156 square-metre booth in hall 09.1, booth A010 B015 reflected the elements of a tyre tread. The retreading specialists brought three of the more than 60 designs that are shown in the newly compiled pattern programme 2018/2019 to Cologne with them: the bus design K702 as well as the new Dream Team from Upper Austria, the two self-developed traction and trailer designs K718 and K818. “We were not only able to have fruitful conversations with our existing clients but also generate a number of interesting new relations”, says Holger Düx, Head of Sales KRAIBURG Austria, “the new location of the fair presented an enjoyable environment, with potential for organizational improvement here and there.”

K702 – the Versatile Premium Pattern for Bus Traffic

The K702 has been in use successfully for a good one and a half years and proves what the performance tests promised in advance: high trac­tion, long service life and low running costs. The design which was tes­ted on snow under Scandinavian winter conditions copes effortlessly with any slope and ensures a short braking distance even on wet or snow-covered roads. Thanks to its special shoulder geometry, the K702 convinces with a long service life. Its robustness can be increased by the side wall K_side as well as an additional wear indicator in the side wall. The versatile City-Bus design can also be used in regional and cross-country traffic. Its special K_plus compound lends the K702 high running performance and an even rolling profile. The exactly adapted and irregu­lar design also ensures low noise development. The premium pattern that is permitted to carry the 3PMSF pictogram, is available in widths of 230, 240 and 260 millimetres.

K718 – The Long-distance Professional with High Traction

High running performance, low fuel consumption and optimum traction –the newly developed K718 design scores high marks with these argu­ments. A special K_plus compound makes this design a long-lasting and economical partner in long-distance traffic which exhibits an excellent rolling profile due to frequent interruption of the tread blocks by sipes. The K718 is not bound by running direction and is very versatile and convincing as an all-season retread with good winter properties and good grip on wet, snow-covered and steep roads. The cool running compound and the optimised block design ensure good self-cooling, low rolling resistance and therefore a much lower fuel consumption or less CO 2 and noise emissions. The drive pattern K718 is now available in a width of 260 millimetres, further widths are to follow in August. It brings optimum performance in combination with the new trailer design from KRAIBURG: the K818.

K818 – The Cool Trailer Pattern for the Sharpest Bends