Quick Lane adds new Bracknell facility as UK growth continues

Just weeks after opening a new facility in Prestwich, Quick Lane Tyre & Autocentre has announced it will open a further location in Bracknell. The 7,257 sq ft facility opens on September 9th2019 and becomes the third franchised Quick Lane site in the UK. It will be followed by a fourth location in Colchester later this year.

Situated at the heart of the Western Trade Centre, a primary retail estate in Bracknell, the new facility will operate seven bays including a dedicated MOT area. It takes over the site of a newly converted trade counter warehouse unit with a glazed entrance, designated parking and signage provision.

The location of the site is expected to give Quick Lane a strategic advantage in the area, with an opportunity to serve customers from throughout Bracknell and the wider region. The facility is located between the M3 and M4 motorways, close to Bracknell town centre and the Berkshire Way (A329). It has good links to the M25 and the national motorway network. The new site is owned by the same franchisee behind Quick Lane Reading, which opened in January 2019.

John Dines, UK Operations Director for Quick Lane, said the site will enable the brand to deliver on its mission to provide ‘convenience with confidence.’

Dines commented: “As Quick Lane continues to grow across the UK and Europe, we are committed to bringing our highly professional, transparent service to our customers in areas with high retail footfall.

“Quick Lane Bracknell is ideally situated to deliver convenient automotive servicing and maintenance that fits around the busy lives of local people, giving them back the one thing they value most – time.”

Quick Lane continues to invest heavily in its franchise network across Europe. Its Reading location recently invested £40k into new MOT equipment and the business has plans to further expand its network in the UK and Germany in the coming months.