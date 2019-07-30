Quick Lane Reading invests £40k in state-of-the-art MOT equipment

The first ever UK-franchised Quick Lane centre has made a significant £40k investment into new state-of-the-art MOT test equipment as it continues to expand its capabilities.

Quick Lane, based in Reading, is now able to perform Class Four, Five and Seven MOT tests, catering for everything from small cars to vans, high-tops and even converted campervans. DVSA-approved and fully operational, Quick Lane’s new MOT bay also includes a recessed ramp which is raised from floor level, making it suitable for performance sports cars and vehicles with lowered suspensions.

The business, which opened in Reading back in January this year, is also providing MOT reminders for customers, in addition to free of charge vehicle health checks to help motorists keep their vehicles in the very best condition. MOTs are available during all opening hours with motorists able to book a test for the same day during quieter periods.

The recent investment is all part of Quick Lane’s ongoing goal to provide ‘convenience with confidence,’ putting the motorist at the heart of all operations. Through a combination of outstanding customer service, unrivalled technical expertise and state-of-the-art facilities, Quick Lane places every customer’s car in safe hands, delivering outstanding service for routine maintenance.

Martin Drake, Quick Lane Manager, Reading, commented: "Our investment into new, modern MOT facilities allows us to further broaden our service offering to motorists. Since opening just six months ago, we are already busy working on both passenger and commercial vehicles, as we bring a fair, transparent and professional standard of service to the region‘s motorists."

Quick Lane has ambitious plans to expand across the UK following the recent opening of a centre in Prestwich and the launch of a new site in Bracknell within the next few months. To enquire about franchise opportunities with Quick Lane UK, please visithttp://www.quicklane.co.uk/franchise-business