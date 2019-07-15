QUICK PRECISION FROM 3D WHEEL ALIGNMENT TECHNOLOGY

Absolute Alignment, the UK’s premier provider of wheel alignment equipment, supplies Bluetooth 3D technology for quicker precision in the workshop – future proofing the four wheel alignment industry.

Offering the most competitively priced 3D wheel aligner on the market, this garage equipment from Absolute Alignment not only gives a full reading within two minutes but also saves time relating to wheel clamp fitment.

Most importantly, the Bluetooth 3D wheel aligner is fully compatible with all of the latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) located on both the front and rear of a vehicle, due to performing checks all the way around the car.

Chris Dear, Absolute Alignment’s Technical Director, comments, “This 3D wheel aligner is currently one of the only Mercedes-approved aligners available in the UK, which says a lot. It’s fast and efficient, and when it comes to vehicles fitted with ADAS it hands down gives the most accurate readings possible – which is why this wheel aligner is quickly becoming the most popular in our range.

“Because it uses technology that doesn’t need line-of-sight communication it is also the best option for when working on sports cars, high performance or lowered vehicles.”

Other benefits of the Bluetooth 3D wheel aligner include a registration look-up system, towerless technology meaning no need for a dedicated ramp, and the remote two-minute quick check requires just one aligner. Visit www.absolutealignment.co.uk for further information and to book a demonstration.