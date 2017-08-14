R H Claydon Opens Sixth Wholesale Distribution Centre in Cornwall

On Monday 31st of July, RH Claydon Ltd finally opened their sixth wholesale distribution centre in Launceston Cornwall. After a great amount of anticipation, customers in the area were invited to the opening event held at the depot.

Thanks to BKT the entertainment included Iya traore who put on an impressive display of football skills. In addition to this, the RHC win a football challenge was enjoyed by the children and adults alike.

Due to the depot now being up and running everyone in the Cornwall and Devon area can expect a next day delivery service. The Depot is also open 6 days a week for customers who wish to collect.

R H Claydon would like to take the opportunity to thank all the RHC staff for their hard work in the build up to the opening an indeed on the opening day itself. A big thank you also needs to be said to suppliers for their generosity in contributing some fantastic prizes for the draw. Finally thank you to the customers for their past, present and future support.