Giti Tire is urging visitors to race to its stand on the first morning of the CV Show – April 24th – as the company unveils its ‘seventh application’.

The launch – which can be seen at stand 4G60 – marks a new and exciting addition to the company’s UK operations and is sure to be a major talking point over three action-packed days.

In addition over 20 Giti tyres are on display, split into a further six core areas comprising combi-road, long haul, regional, mixed service, urban and winter.