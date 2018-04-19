General
Race to Giti stand at CV Show 2018 as company unveils its ‘seventh application’
Giti Tire is urging visitors to race to its stand on the first morning of the CV Show – April 24th – as the company unveils its ‘seventh application’.
The launch – which can be seen at stand 4G60 – marks a new and exciting addition to the company’s UK operations and is sure to be a major talking point over three action-packed days.
In addition over 20 Giti tyres are on display, split into a further six core areas comprising combi-road, long haul, regional, mixed service, urban and winter.
Leave a reply