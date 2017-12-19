This year’s GT Radial Performance Centre (GTPC) dealer initiative – Race to Valencia 2017 – has been hailed as the brand’s best trip to date. Taking place among a week-long European programme at the Circuito Ricardo Tormo, over 40 people attended the event from GTPCs, Protyre, AA, RAA and Micheldever. Driving activities included ‘Pedal to the Metal’, which severely tested the SportActive and SportActive SUV around the track in a selection of high-performance cars and SUVs.

‘Back to School’ highlighted the wet and dry braking capabilities of the FE1 followed by a karting session to learn about understeer, oversteer and traction, while ‘No School Run’ allowed drivers to test the Savero SUV on an off-road track in the ever-popular Nissan Qashqai.

In addition the company took the opportunity to highlight its truck and bus portfolio, with everyone driven around the track by a professional driver in either a 12,000 BHP, 6cyl turbo intercooled Volvo VNL or a 1150 BHP Scania P1200 racing truck on Giti tyres. The experiences culminated behind the wheel of a 6x4 Renault Kerax 26T tipper truck on the same off-road circuit as the Nissan Qashqai, albeit from a whole new height with Giti GAM831 and GDM686 showing their capabilities.

Brian McDermott, Sales and Marketing Director - Europe for Passenger Car and Light Truck (PCR) and Country Manager - UK for Giti Tire, said: “There is no better way to give complete assurance in your tyres than by allowing the dealers to put them through their paces, and this is exactly what we achieved.”