Hanover, February 21, 2019. Continental, the technology company and premium tire manufacturer, is pressing ahead with the integration of its tire services for truck and bus fleet customers. In the newly established Fleet Solutions department, the Truck Tires Replacement business in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) merges its Conti360° Fleet Services business field, which also includes ContiPressureCheck and ContiConnect, with the ContiLifeCycle business field, comprising retreading and casing management services. Since February 1, Ralf Benack has been heading up the overall department as Director Fleet Solutions. In his new role, he will steer the continuous development, integration and delivery of fleet-customer-oriented solutions for cost-effective tire management. Benack is taking over responsibility for Conti360° Fleet Services from Martin Burdorf, who has moved to his new position as Head of Marketing & Sales Motorcycle Tires Worldwide at the company’s Two Wheel Tires business unit.



Benack has been with Continental since 2004. Throughout his career, the 42-year-old has gained comprehensive experience in the international truck tire business at Continental. Prior to managing the retread business in Europe, Benack spent several years in the Asia-Pacific region for the Commercial Vehicle Tires business unit, steering business fields as well as sales and marketing departments. “Merging the departments is the logical next step on our path to becoming a fully integrated solutions provider. Even more than before, we will leverage digitalization to further increase the value of our fleet solutions. Over the past six years, Martin has done a great job in developing our fleet services so that Ralf, with his broad experience and expertise, can now build on an excellent foundation in steering our current and future fleet offer,” says Constantin Batsch, Vice President Business Region Truck Tires EMEA.