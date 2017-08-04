Cooper Tire Europe, the Official Tyre Supplier and Associate Partner to the FIA World Rallycross Championship, is celebrating the return of World RX action following the summer break with a highly-competitive and closely-fought driver challenge.

Championship leader Johan Kristoffersson lost out to Timmy Hansen by just under four-tenths of a second in the Cooper Tire driver challenge, as Hansen reigned supreme demonstrating his swift wheel changing talent. Finishing in third place was two-time World RX champion Petter Solberg, just a second off Hansen’s chart topping 30.47 seconds.

Cooper has been involved in World Rallycross, as the sole tyre supplier, since the introduction of the highly-popular championship in 2014. Eight dry and eight wet tyres are issued per Supercar driver at each of the 12 rounds this season, with Cooper’s unique rallycross tyre composition offering the drivers unrivalled levels of grip and traction on both tarmac and gravel.

PSRX Volkswagen Sweden’s Kristoffersson will be hoping to extend his 31-point lead in the driver standings, over his team-mate Solberg, at the forthcoming World RX of Canada Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières this weekend (4-6 August).

With just five rounds remaining this season, reigning champion and EKS driver Mattias Ekström will be hot on the heels of the championship front runners, trying to claw his way back into the title fight to retain his crown.

For more information about Cooper Tire Europe, go to www.coopertire.co.uk.