RallyX Nordic confirms venue for 2019 season finale

The countdown to the 2019 RallyX Nordic presented by Cooper Tires season is underway with official confirmation the Tierp Arena in Sweden will once more play host to the final round of the year.



To be held on 21 - 22 September, the Tierp Arena is scheduled to conclude the biggest and most international RallyX Nordic season in its history.



The venue, located 120km outside Stockholm, made its debut on the RallyX Nordic schedule in 2018 where 7,700 spectators watched Oliver Solberg crowned champion in a dramatic three-way title showdown.



Characterised by its unique ‘drag strip’ style straights hinged by a tight and tricky hairpin, Tierp Arena is upgrading its purpose-built gravel rallycross track to improve the consistency and quality of the surface without compromising its challenging nature.



Ian Davies, RallyX Nordic presented by Cooper Tires Series Manager, said: “Designing and building an entirely new rallycross track from scratch brings its challenges and indeed we encountered issues that needed to be addressed for this year. However, there is a lot to be said for the way problems are tackled and the response from Tierp Arena has been professional and thorough. Together with its excellent facilities, unique viewing points and convenient location, then the Tierp Arena is the ideal venue to conclude what is shaping up to be a standout season.”



Urban Axelsson, Tierp Arena CEO, added: “It was an honour to host such a thrilling finale on our RallyX Nordic debut and we are doubly as excited to be doing so again this year. We have taken the feedback from teams and drivers into account and we are putting it to action to ensure the track is better quality and much more suitable for the drivers. In addition, new fences and other decorative elements will be placed along the track in order to give it a sharper silhouette, we’ll introduce a VIP facility and the popularity of the camping area means we’ll open it up for the Friday as well. We’re also looking into providing seating closer to the starting area to ensure the event is as spectator friendly as it can possibly be.”



The 2019 RallyX Nordic presented by Cooper Tires season will comprise seven rounds held over six events across five countries, including for the first time Latvia and a visit to the Bikernieki circuit in central Riga.



The season kicks off on May 17-19 with the series’ first-ever double-header event at iconic Holjes, before travelling to Nysum in Denmark for round two, followed by Riga, Norway (venue TBC) and Kouvola in Finland. The teams will then return to Sweden in September for the Tierp Arena final round showdown.



Prior to that, the 2019 RallyX on Ice slides into action in March in an exciting, new-look festival format with three rounds run over six days at the Åre ski resort in Sweden.



Held across 18 – 23 March close to the Holiday Club SPA Hotel where a raft of off-track activities with accompany the spectacular racing action, the festival will use a different layout with each round to keep the racing challenging before this year's rallycross snow star is crowned. 2019 RallyX Nordic calendar:



May 17 - 19 Round 1 / 2 Holjes, Sweden June 1 - 2 Round 3 Nysum, Denmark July 20 - 21 Round 4 Riga, Latvia July 27 - 28 Round 5 Norway * August 24 – 25 Round 6 Kouvola, Finland September 21 - 22 Round 7 TIerp Arena, Sweden * Norway venue TBA