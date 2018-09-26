RallyX Nordic grows with expanded 2019 calendar

RallyX Nordic presented by Cooper Tires expands to seven rounds for 2019 season

Legendary Holjes raises curtain with series' first-ever double-header weekend

Series to visit five countries in six weekends, including inaugural round in Latvia RallyX Nordic presented by Cooper Tires has set out its vision for the future with the unveiling of a refreshed and expanded 2019 season calendar. One of the world's foremost domestic rallycross championships, RallyX Nordic entered a new era for 2018 with fresh initiatives and structures targeted at driving the series into an exciting future. These included upgraded venues, high-quality driver line-ups and a growing sponsorship portfolio that added new title backers Cooper Tires, plus MABI and Abro. For 2019, RallyX Nordic continues to evolve with an exciting new calendar that broadens the series' reach by visiting five countries across six weekends for the first time. The changes include a maiden double-header event and the series' inaugural visit to Riga in Latvia. The iconic Holjes circuit in Sweden once more sets the scene for a spectacular season-opening event on 19-20 May. This time, however, spectators will be treated to twice the action as part of a double-header weekend that represents rounds one and two of the seven-round season. The series will head on to the fast and flowing Nysum rallycross track on 1-2 June in Denmark where fans will hope to cheer on another home-grown winner following Ulrik Linnemann's brilliant victory at this year's memorable event. On the back of an immensely successful inaugural RallyX Nordic round in Finland this year, one that attracted 6,500 spectators and more than 30 Supercar entries, Kouvola marks the half-way stage in the season as round four on 13-14 July in the first of two back-to-back events. The following weekend RallyX Nordic ventures to pastures new with a first-ever round held in Latvia at the Bikernieki Circuit rallycross track. Already considered a highlight on the world championship programme, the venue - located in the heart of the capital city Riga - welcomes RallyX Nordic on a 20-21 July for what is destined to be a hugely popular new summer addition to the series. Raimonds Strokss, RA Events Director, said: “Today is a very special day as we can announce that Latvia and our capital city of Riga will join RallyX Nordic presented by Cooper Tires in 2019. The already existing mix of historic rallycross circuits will be expanded by a modern-era CSDD Biķernieki Circuit – bringing new experience to the series. Without a doubt RallyX Nordic will also help us to strengthen rallycross in Latvia, a discipline that has seen a revival here over the last few years. Above all, a mid-July date right after back-to-back weekends of RallyX Nordic means Latvia is the ideal location to spend a few summer days!” Norway hosts the penultimate round of the season on 17-18 August with the venue subject to confirmation and to be communicated in due course. The 2019 RallyX Nordic season will then be brought to a dazzling conclusion on 21-22 September at Tierp Arena in Sweden. Ian Davies, Series Manager for RallyX Nordic presented by Cooper Tires:"The 2019 RallyX Nordic calendar is very representative of the series' vision for a bigger future with broad appeal. We have crafted a schedule that stays true to the heart of rallycross' treasured Nordic heritage whilst integrating fresh locations that ensure RallyX Nordic's presence and appeal is larger than ever. We are delighted to welcome Latvia to the RallyX Nordic schedule, home to some of the world's most passionate and knowledgeable rallycross fans. It is the perfect place to broaden RallyX Nordic's reach and multiply our fanbase. With plans to expand our live television feed to stimulate this growth, a brilliant 2018 season may be coming an end but we cannot wait for the next chapter in 2019!" 2019 RallyX Nordic presented by Cooper Tires calendar Rounds 1 & 2 Holjes, Sweden 19 – 20 May Round 3 Nysum, Denmark 1 – 2 June Round 4 Kouvola, Finland 13 – 14 July Round 5 Riga, Latvia 20 – 21 July Round 6 Norway (Venue TBA) 17 – 18 August Round 7 Tierp Arena, Sweden 21 – 22 September *Subject to final confirmation