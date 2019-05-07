RallyX Nordic to be broadcast in Baltic regions on TV6 Latvia

Every round of the rapidly-approaching 2019 RallyX Nordic presented by Cooper Tires campaign will benefit from live television coverage throughout the Baltic countries on TV6 Latvia, in the latest exciting development for the fast-growing series.



Following last month’s confirmation that fans will be able to tune into the high-octane RallyX Nordic action via a livestream on the series’ Facebook page, this announcement confirms the rising media and public interest around the popular championship – and will help to bring its spectacular racing to more fans than ever before.



For the first time this season, RallyX Nordic will include an event in Latvia – at Riga’s Biķernieki National Sports Base, home to the nation’s FIA World Rallycross Championship round later in the year. Event Director Raimonds Strokšs is confident that the addition to the calendar and the new TV agreement will further stoke rallycross fever throughout the Baltics.



“RallyX Nordic is a widely-known championship, liked by fans both within and beyond the Nordic regions,” he acknowledged. “The series has expanded in 2019 and now spans from Finland to Latvia, while retaining its Scandinavian core in Norway, Sweden and Denmark. It is great that RallyX Nordic has found such a strong partner as TV6’s parent company All Media Baltics, who will be able to showcase the action in all Baltic countries.”



“RallyX Nordic live shows are a great addition to the TV6 channel sports package,” added TV6 sports broadcast producer, Toms Circenis. “Along with the European Rally Championship reviews, Latvian national soccer team games in the 2020 European Championship qualifying stage and the European Basketball Championship for women in Riga in June and July, rallycross stands out as one of the most dynamic sports. What’s more, RallyX Nordic highlights programmes will be available throughout the Baltics – on TVPlay Sports and TVPlay Sports+ channels.”

