Range of agricultural tyre tools and accessories available at LAMMA 19

The Tyre Equipment Company will be in attendance at LAMMA 19, offering a range of tools and equipment to visitors looking to grab a bargain or those simply wanting to stock up for the year ahead.



Specifically, there will be a range of agricultural bead breaking tools from AME and Omega, as well as products from the likes of Gaither, Ken-Tool, Schrader, PCL and Chicago Pneumatic.



One product that will be at the show is Gaither’s GT3532 heavy-duty agricultural air hydraulic jack, specifically made to lift agricultural vehicles due to its large lifting capacity of 35 ton and lifting height (without extensions) of 627mm.



The show – which takes place on Tuesday 8th and Wednesday 9thJanuary 2019 – will this year be located at Birmingham’s NEC, making this the first ever indoor LAMMA event.



LAMMA, which is the UK’s leading farm machinery, equipment and services show, provides visitors with the latest in agricultural machinery, equipment and services and gives visitors the chance to speak to experts and see items up close.



Visitors to the stand – which can be found in Hall 20, 20.110 - can take part in a daily competition to win one of three off-road tyre repair kits. The SIPK3 String Insert Puncture Repair kit contains 10 items for performing off-road puncture repairs, including a heavy-duty T bone handle, a spare open eye needle and a valve core remover.



For further information on The Tyre Equipment Company, or to register for a free visitor ticket for LAMMA 19, please visit:

www.tyre-equipment.co.uk or www.lammashow.com