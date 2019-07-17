The Falken AZENIS FK510 has been awarded ‘Recommended’ status and placed fourth in the 2019 Tyre Reviews UHP Summer Tyre Test. The AZENIS FK510 is Falken’s top-rated high-performance tyre and its flagship model in a range that is set to achieve 95.9 per cent coverage of all ETRMA fitments by the end of 2020.

Eight ultra-high-performance tyre models were pitched against each other by Tyre Reviews, an independent tyre review site, on a BMW M2 with fitment 245/35R19 on the front and 265/35R19 on the rear. The tyres were assessed for dry and wet handling, dry and wet braking, aquaplaning, rolling resistance, noise and comfort at a specialist tyre testing facility in Uvalde, Texas. In a deviation from standard tyre testing procedure, a greater emphasis was given to subjective handling due to the importance Tyre Reviews places on driver feeling.

The Falken AZENIS FK510 was rated best in the subjective comfort test, with Tyre Reviews stating that it was ‘the most comfortable tyre on test, appearing to transmit the least amount of tyre noise into the cabin, and round off the bumps and road imperfections in a way other tyres couldn’t match’. Falken also achieved top-three results in the categories of wet braking, subjective wet handling and aquaplaning.

“Tyre Reviews prides itself on independent, in-depth reviews and analysis, and found the Falken FK510 tyre to be very competitive on test, demonstrating good wet braking results and high levels of comfort, making it a great tyre for a driver and car combination that values comfort,” said Jonathan Benson, founder and editor of Tyre Reviews.

This is the latest in a string of positive test results for the AZENIS FK510, which includes a top-three finish and ‘Exemplary’ rating in the 2019 Auto Bild Summer Tyre Test.

Its product strength is reinforced by Falken currently achieving 92.3 per cent coverage of over 650 tyre fitments across passenger cars, SUVs, 4x4s, LCVs and commercial vehicles, as outlined by the European Tyre & Rubber Manufacturers Association (ETRMA). With new product additions confirmed for the coming months, Falken is anticipated to increase this to 95.9 per cent by the end of next year. It’s a market penetration figure that will position Falken as one of the top three brands for UK range coverage.

“Thanks to product innovation, increasing fitments and investment from Falken’s parent company Sumitomo Rubber Industries, we are achieving fantastic results for the Falken brand in tyre tests, such as this recent assessment by Tyre Reviews, and seeing increased OE business, particularly with premium manufacturers,” says Markus Bögner, COO, President and Managing Director of Falken Tyre Europe GmbH. “We are very proud of our market position in the UK, which will continue to improve in the coming months and ensures we hold a competitive place amongst tyre suppliers.”