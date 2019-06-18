Michelin UK HQ, 18 June 2019 – The Michelin Supercar Paddock is back at the Goodwood Festival of Speed for 2019 in an iconic new location.

Visitors will now be able to get up close to some of the world’s most desirable and exclusive supercars and hypercars next to the start line of the world-renowned Goodwood Hillclimb.

Bigger and better than ever before, the Michelin Supercar Paddock will offer an immersive walkthrough experience, with more than 50 stunning high-performance cars from some of the most prestigious brands in the world alongside truly distinctive debutants – all of which will take part in the much-anticipated Batch 6 Michelin Supercar run.

Presenters Vicki Butler-Henderson and Tim Harvey will be on hand to take a closer look at machinery in the paddock and on the Michelin Main Stand in addition to talking to an exciting line-up of motor sport greats, celebrities and industry leaders about their lives, the event and the cars on display.

Visitors will be able to vote for their favourite car within the Michelin Supercar Paddock every day with a final Michelin Showstopper of the Festival trophy awarded on Sunday.

Tim Harvey said: “Next to the start line, the Michelin Supercar Paddock is in an all-new spot, which is perfectly placed to show Goodwood Festival of Speed visitors the very latest exotic cars as they prepare to blast up the iconic hill. Our show gets bigger and more exciting every year, with car launches on the live stage, special guest appearances, and some of the newest cars in the Michelin Main Stand. Do not miss out!”

Vicki Butler-Henderson said: “The Michelin Supercar Paddock, in a new location, in the height of summer, with some of the world’s most powerful and glorious looking cars, what more could a girl ask for? I’m really looking forward to seeing all the latest supercars from some of the world’s most renowned manufacturers all in one place. I can’t wait for the fun to begin on Thursday, July 4.”

The refreshed location is good news for fans, who will be able to stay in and around the paddock garages and get as close as possible when the cars rev up and prepare to exit for the Hillclimb holding area.

Away from the Supercar Paddock, the Michelin Main Stand will host a unique mix of new and exciting cars in its eye-catching three-tier space.

Details of debuts and special appearances will be announced in due course with many of the biggest car manufacturers confirming some very special presentations within the 2019 Michelin Supercar Paddock.

