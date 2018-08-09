REIFEN debuts in Frankfurt

The international tyre industry and the automotive aftermarket now have a new common denominator: Frankfurt. From 11 to 15 September 2018, REIFEN and Automechanika Frankfurt will be taking place simultaneously for the first time. It is a move that offers tremendous synergies for trade visitors, as the automotive services and tyre retail industries continue to grow closer together, creating new revenue models – especially for tyre retailers. The topics covered by the new trade fair duo include networking in the workshop, tyre storage and equipment, new tyre services, online tyre retail and tyres for electric vehicles.

In the new Hall 12 at the upcoming 25th Automechanika Frankfurt from 11 to 15 September 2018, everything revolves around today’s wheel and tyre services. Here, visitors will be able to experience the ties between the automotive aftermarket and the tyre industry in a series of live demonstrations, presentations and the wheels Lounge ‘Rund-ums-Rad Lounge’ with market leaders from the tyre, wheel and rim scene. As part of the ‘Networked tyre workshop’ special showcase, ASA – the German Association of Manufacturers and Importers of Automobile Service Equipment – will be presenting the entire spectrum of digitised and process-optimised tyre services. According to ASA President Frank Beaujean: “Tyre services are a traditional business field for car dealers and workshops, and in recent years in particular, the automotive industry has shown how appealing service programmes can be used to recapture lost business.” The special showcase features networked equipment in action, while experts demonstrate how tyres can be balanced, mounted and repaired using state-of-the-art equipment. The ‘Networked tyre workshop’ is being organised in collaboration with asanetwork GmbH, AVL DiTEST, Corghi, gewe-Lagertec, Hella-Gutmann, Hunter, MAHA, Robert Bosch, Rotary, Snap-on, Tiresonic and TIP TOP.

Continental Reifen Deutschland GmbH will be presenting its latest products and innovations in its customary location in the Forum in the eastern section of the exhibition grounds. Exhibiting for the first time in the new Hall 12 are numerous other international key players, including the Al Dobowi Group, Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT), Dessen Tires, Dongying Fangxing Rubber Co., Ltd., Jantsa Wheel Industry, KRM Tyres, Kyoto Japan Tire, Linglong Tire, Mainhatten-Wheels, Martins Industries, Matteuzzi S.r.l., Maxion Wheels, NDI GROUP A/S, Petlas, Qingdao Doublestar Oversea Trading Co. Ltd, Shandong Zhongyi Rubber Co. Ltd., TEJ Wheels, TOMKET s.r.o., YHI Corporation (Singapore) Pte Ltd. and many others. Delicom AG will be on hand from the e-commerce sector, while various companies are exhibiting from the field of rims, including AD Vimotion, Foliatec, Ronal GmbH, Tomason GmbH, Wheesandmore GmbH and Eccentrical Imports AG, with brands such as Carmani, Folia Tec and Oxigin. Other exhibitors include Giti Tire Deutschland GmbH, Keskin Europe GmbH, Pirelli Deutschland GmbH, SCC Fahrzeugtechnik and SCC Electromobility GmbH, to name but a few.

Academy: Specialist presentations at REIFEN

Every day, a new stage in Hall 12 will be playing host to specialist presentations on the topics being featured at REIFEN. On Thursday, 13 September, HUSS Verlag will be giving a talk on the ‘round revolution’ and smart tyres. GfK is discussing the trend towards all-season tyres and how business models based on conventional tyre changing may be nearing their sell-by date. ETM-Verlag will be exploring tyres for fleet operators and commercial vehicles, while on trade fair Friday, Delicom AG is speaking on the topic of the digitisation megatrend and the opportunities this presents for tyre retailers.

REIFEN meets electric mobility

“When it comes to electric vehicles, having the right tyres is absolutely essential,” says Marco Gundel, Managing Director of Varaneo, a new manufacturer of electric vehicles. “The type of tyres used not only impacts the vehicles’ efficiency, but also their range.” Varaneo will be presenting its new E-microcars, E-scooters and E-bikes for the first time, offering interested trade visitors the opportunity to give them a test drive in front of the exhibition hall. One of the areas of focus will be tyre behaviour on various types of surfaces.