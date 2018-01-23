REPXPERT extends course capacity due to high demand

Since being made available online, the IMI-approved LuK 2CT Double Clutch training course has proved to be so popular that capacity has had to be increased to cope with demand.

The additional places are now available to book via the REPXPERT website, with the course due to be held on the 19th March at the REPXPERT Academy in Hereford.

REPXPERT, Alistair Mason, who will deliver the course, said: “Within hours of allowing users to register for the courses online it became apparent very quickly that we needed more capacity. The entire REPXPERT team is now working hard behind the scenes to ensure all those extra places are made available to REPXPERT members via our various channels of communication.”

To ensure technicians are not disappointed and miss out on this course, or the ‘LuK Clutch Basics’ and ‘INA and FAG’ training courses to be held on the 30th January and 21st February respectively, they are being encouraged to register as soon as possible in the ‘LEARN’ section of REPXPERT.

