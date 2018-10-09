REPXPERT Alistair Mason recently piloted one of Schaeffler's Technical Support vehicles to Oldfields Garage in Leominster, a workshop that has been fitting Schaeffler products successfully for a number of years, in order to provide some training to its dedicated team of technicians.

The primary purpose of the visit was for Schaeffler to show support to a loyal customer, but also for Alistair to answer any questions about LuK, INA, FAG or Ruville products. During his visit, the renowned REPXPERT helped fit an INA Front End Auxiliary Drive (FEAD) kit, and offered his expert advice on timing belt installation best practice.

As the ‘Engine Experts’, INA has produced what it calls ‘4T’ guidelines, which Alistair recommends all technicians should follow during a timing belt system service:

Temperature: do not start work until the engine has completely cooled down

Tools: the correct tools must be used in accordance with vehicle manufacturer (VM) instructions

Torque: use a torque wrench to tighten all bolts to the correct VM specifications

Tension: the belt tension must be accurate, correct and to VM recommendations

Oldfields Director, Tim Benson, explained the value of the visit from Alistair and REPXPERT: “The aim of the visit was to provide us with an opportunity to benefit from having the latest up-to-date information directly from an original equipment manufacturer. From our prospective, we then get the opportunity to demonstrate to our customers that we are experts and stay up-to-date to take proper care of their cars.

“Whenever Alistair or a member of the REPXPERT team pay us a visit, it is always informative, professional and relaxed – but also enjoyable. We learn something new every time.”

Tim also described the importance of his staff staying up-to-speed with the latest fitting techniques and technologies: “It enables us to provide expertise in our services; it is critical that we stay ahead of the curve. Understanding what’s coming next gives us a heads-up, even before we see it in our workshop!”

On whether REPXPERT would be invited back again, he was unequivocal: “Without doubt!

“The resources available, through working with Schaeffler and the REPXPERT team’s expertise, have a positive impact on our business in lots of ways. Above and beyond the technical information, understanding how they use social media to promote their offering, what happens in Hereford and how they work with our suppliers really adds to a sense of trust.”

Workshop owners or managers that would like the REPXPERT van to pay them a visit can make enquiries via the ‘contact us’ page at www.repxpert.co.uk.