Retirement after 50 years’ Service

Staff at Bush Tyres, East of England’s leading independent tyre specialist, were sad to say farewell to their colleague John Ross who decided to take retirement following a magnificent 50 years’ dedicated service to the company, the second employee to do so in recent years.

John joined Bush Tyres on 1stAugust 1969, working for the company’s founder, Benjamin Arthur Bush. In later years, John went onto work for Benjamin’s son Ivor Bush and more recently for Ivor’s son Nigel Bush, who is the current Managing Director of the company.

John started at Horncastle depot and was based there right up to his retirement. He worked for ten years as a commercial & agricultural mobile tyre fitter, after which he worked in the depot fitting car tyres and exhausts. For the last 25 years John worked as Horncastle’s Service Manager and partly because of this he has become well-known & popular with staff and customers alike.

Ben Bush, great-grandson of Benjamin Bush said; “John has been a truly dedicated and loyal member of staff over the last 50 years and we will always be grateful to him for his service to our family business. We would like to take this opportunity to say a big thank you to John for his continuous hard work and giving us some wonderful memories. John will be missed greatly by staff and customers and we would like to all wish John a long and happy retirement.”

Bush Tyres is a proud founding member of Grouptyre UK and has been in business over 72 years, making them one of the longest trading tyre companies in the UK. B A Bush are one of the fastest growing tyre companies in the UK with turnover looking to exceed £60m this year, a huge increase from 2011 when turnover was around £20m.The family owned company have rightfully earned their reputation as East of England’s leading independent tyre specialist, in both retail and wholesale, and they are currently setting standards that admiring competitors throughout the country are finding hard to follow.

