RONAL GROUP at IAA Cars: A look into the past and the future

The RONAL GROUP, one of the world's leading manufacturers of light alloy wheels for automobiles and commercial vehicles, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The milestone will thus be a central theme at the company's stand at this year's IAA in Frankfurt am Main. Various highlights await both customers and visitors to the trade show.

True to its motto of “Driving tomorrow”, IAA 2019 is all about transformation. New drives, self-driving cars and other trailblazing ideas make the world of the automobile as exciting as ever – a world in which RONAL GROUP has been a firm fixture for 50 years as one of the world's leading manufacturers of light alloy wheels for automobiles and commercial vehicles.

To celebrate this significant anniversary together with its customers, the company will be attending this year’s IAA in Frankfurt am Main. RONAL GROUP’s 150m2anniversary stand will showcase the latest products from the company’s brands, e.g. the SPEEDLINE CORSE SC1 Motorismo in racing black-matt-rim lip diamond cut, the anniversary wheel RONAL R50 in gold, as well as the SPEEDLINE TRUCK SLT 2907. The company would also like to celebrate its milestone anniversary together with its customers and take a look back at the past as well as into the future.

RONAL GROUP’s stand will thus display the first manufactured wheel, the 13-inch RONAL R1 dating from 1969, on the original vehicle of that time, a Ford Capri I RS2600 V6. The wheel for this now rare cult coupé marked RONAL GROUP’s first order from an OEM 50 years ago. These and many other long-standing partnerships with car manufacturers will be celebrated at the anniversary stand of the RONAL GROUP.

At the same time, however, the company is also looking to the future: customers as well as interested visitors at the IAA will be given an on-site glimpse into potential technical paths that light-alloy wheels may go down in the future.

This and more exciting information will be available this September 12-13, 2019 at the RONAL GROUP stand C02 in Hall 4.1.